Ron Placone | @RonPlacone | Friends of Indie Left #Podcast #FOIL Ep 02 | @IndLeftNews | @GetIndieNews | #FriendsOfIndieLeft

Comedian/writer Ron Placone joins Indie for a one-on-one interview about Ron's work in lefty politics, standup comedy, being a creative artist in this day & age + more! Proud member of IndieNews.Network #GetINN

Click above to download/listen or click below to watch the episode on our YouTube Channel (make sure to subscribe & turn on alerts!) below, keep scrolling though - many more links to follow, engage & learn!

Friends of Indie Left

* Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indleftnews/videos/4825470770842990/* Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1YqKDqVdmQoGV* Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1275903219* Odysee: https://odysee.com/@IndLeftNews:3/ron-placone-friends-of-indie-left-ep-02:f

Follow & Support Ron!* Twitter: https://twitter.com/RonPlacone* YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/RonPlacone* Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/RonPlacone* Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/RonPlacone/

Where can you like, follow & support #IndependentLeftNews?

* ❄️ LinkTree: http://independentleft.media

* ❄️ Newsletter: https://independentleft.news/

* ❄️ Substack: http://leftists.today

* ❄️ Discord: http://independentleft.gg

* ❄️ Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndLeftNews

* ❄️ Facebook Page: https://www.fb.com/indleftnews/

* ❄️ Facebook Group: https://www.fb.com/groups/indleftnewsFans

* ❄️ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indleftnews

* ❄️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/indleftnews

* ❄️ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@IndLeftNews

* ❄️ Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/IndLeftNews

* ❄️ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/IndLeftNews

* ❄️ Telegram: https://t.me/indleftmedia

* ❄️ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/IndependentLeftNews

* ❄️ **NEW** How Did We Miss That? CLIPS!! On Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HowDidWeMissThat

* ❄️ Podcast: https://anchor.fm/independentleftnews/

* ❄️ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IndLeftNews/

* ❄️ Paypal: https://paypal.me/indleftnews

* ❄️ Ca$happ: https://cash.app/$indleftnews

* ❄️ Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/indleftnews/





Get full access to Indie Media Today at www.indiemediatoday.com/subscribe