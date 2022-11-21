Fiorella Isabel | Friends of Indie Left Podcast #11 | @FiorellaIsabelM @IndLeftNews @GetIndieNews #FOIL

Episode 11 of Friends of Indie Left features a good friend of Indie Left’s - the brilliant, beautiful, fiery & talented Fiorella Isabel from both The Convo Couch and, more recently, RT International. She’ll be LIVE from Moscow, Russia, where she moved earlier this year. Fi’s rants are legendary, she’s incredibly outspoken & accomplished as a journalist & broadcaster.

The Convo Couch has been a featured outlet in Independent Left News for more than 2 years, a member of the MCSC Network family of channels. Indie is excited to talk 1-on-1 with Fiorella on stream for the first time! They’ll talk about her career, election integrity, explore the life & struggle of independent journalists and get into the NY/Chicago Pizza rivalry.

Recorded 9/23/22

Follow Fiorella Everywhere!* Twitter: https://twitter.com/FiorellaIsabelM* Telegram: https://t.me/fiorellastele* Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fiorellainmoscow/* Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fiorellaisabelm* Substack: https://fiorellaisabel.substack.com * The Convo Couch on Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/TheConvoCouch* The Convo Couch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/TheConvoCouchIndie is a Proud founding member of IndieNews.Network - a collaborative network of independent content creators who challenge narratives

* YT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L50gLVW1TtY * Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/22676 * INN Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1jva2j-fiorella-isabel-friends-of-indie-left-11-fiorellaisabelm-indeftnews-getindi.html * Odysee: https://odysee.com/@IndLeftNews:3/fiorella-isabel-friends-of-indie-left-11:a * FB: https://facebook.com/279284498838444/posts/5130922863674559

#SupportIndependentMedia #M4M4ALL #news #analysis #leftists #GeneralStrike #FreeAssangeNOW #directaction #mutualaid #FreeJonathanWall #FreeLeonardPeltier

Wherever you are, Indie Left is!* 👉 Linktree: http://independentleft.media

News / Blogs * 👉 Newsletter: http://indieleft.news * 👉 Substack: http://indiemedia.today

Video Sites * 👉 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/indleftnews * 👉 Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/indleftnews * 👉 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/IndependentLeftNews * 👉 Twitch: https://twitch.tv/indleftnews * 👉 Odysee: https://odysee.com/@IndLeftNews * 👉 How Did We Miss That?: https://rumble.com/c/HowDidWeMissThat * 👉 Friends of Indie Left: https://rumble.com/c/FriendsofIndieLeft

Social Media * 👉 Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndLeftNews * 👉 Indie Left News Facebook: https://www.fb.com/indleftnews/ * 👉 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indleftnews * 👉 Telegram: https://t.me/indleftnews * 👉 Discord: http://independentleft.gg * 👉 Indie on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indie.left * 👉 Fans of Indie Left Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/indleftnewsfans/ * 👉 Indie Media Today Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndieMediaToday * 👉 How Did We Miss That Twitter: https://twitter.com/HowDidWeMissTha

Podcasts/Support * 👉 How Did We Miss That? Podcast: https://anchor.fm/independentleftnews/ * 👉 Friends of Indie Left Podcast: https://independentleftnews.substack.com/podcast * 👉 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IndLeftNews





Get full access to Indie Media Today at www.indiemediatoday.com/subscribe