Another family vacation this week, so there’s not going to be an IndieNewsNow LIVE! livestream tonight. I’ll be back next Tuesday, the 9th.
In the meantime, there’s a TON to catch up on from the past few weeks - 4 live episodes and 23 segments to in the archive - watch here:
Livestream Replays (October 6, 13, 20 & 29):
Individual Segments:
I also hosted a LIVE episode of American Tradition with Jesse Jett last Tuesday night - you should DEFINITELY go back and give it a listen/watch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Y_8arpseBI
If you missed it, I published an original article predicting the Senate outcome for Tuesday night’s election day.
https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/midterm-predictions-ds-take-house-rs-retain-senate-10-28-2026?r=539iu
You can also catch up with Reef and Collin’s recent episodes of INN News on YouTube, which streams LIVE on Wednesday nights at 9pm ET / 6pm PT
There will be no “Boats Smashing Into Other Boats” with Reef and I on the 8th either. Last Sunday we had a HILARIOUS UNCENSORED Boats Smashing into Other Boats, on INN 8: The Ocho on Rumble and INNnewsletter.com on Substack (no YouTube):
https://www.innnewsletter.com/p/uncensored-boats-smashing-into-other-boats-224-10252026?r=539iu
As always, even when I am not around, be sure to bookmark and set IndieNewsNow.com as your homepage, it updates automatically 24/7 with new articles and videos as they publish - from over 100 vetted sources. Completely ad-free. Grab some gear at the merch store or leave a tip for the channel there too…
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