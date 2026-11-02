Another family vacation this week, so there’s not going to be an IndieNewsNow LIVE! livestream tonight. I’ll be back next Tuesday, the 9th.

In the meantime, there’s a TON to catch up on from the past few weeks - 4 live episodes and 23 segments to in the archive - watch here:

I also hosted a LIVE episode of American Tradition with Jesse Jett last Tuesday night - you should DEFINITELY go back and give it a listen/watch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Y_8arpseBI

If you missed it, I published an original article predicting the Senate outcome for Tuesday night’s election day.

2026 US Midterm Election Prediction - Senate Splits 50-50 Indie · Oct 28 The 2026 midterm elections are (FINALLY!) almost here, most of us whom can’t stand to talk about electoralism can’t wait until the TV ads and voter shaming can stop (for the next 2 years, at least). The USA is, once again, collectively choosing to light ANOTHER $2B plus on fire to basically end up not far from where we started. Seems like an awful amoun… Read full story

https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/midterm-predictions-ds-take-house-rs-retain-senate-10-28-2026?r=539iu

You can also catch up with Reef and Collin’s recent episodes of INN News on YouTube, which streams LIVE on Wednesday nights at 9pm ET / 6pm PT

There will be no “Boats Smashing Into Other Boats” with Reef and I on the 8th either. Last Sunday we had a HILARIOUS UNCENSORED Boats Smashing into Other Boats, on INN 8: The Ocho on Rumble and INNnewsletter.com on Substack (no YouTube):

As always, even when I am not around, be sure to bookmark and set IndieNewsNow.com as your homepage, it updates automatically 24/7 with new articles and videos as they publish - from over 100 vetted sources. Completely ad-free. Grab some gear at the merch store or leave a tip for the channel there too…