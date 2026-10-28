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Martin's avatar
Martin
9h

Excellent analysis. If things go as per your analysis, then all the predictions many of us have been making will be out, and with the VP having the say in a split means one thing, trump will be secure (only just). As far as things changing, well having D in control would have meant little change in direction.

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