⭐ Journalists Killed in Yemen, US Passports REVOKED? IDF Soldiers Admit War Crimes, UN: It's Genocide: The Dissident

The Hebrew edition of the Israeli newspaper Haaretz just published an article about IDF soldiers getting PTSD from Gaza, but the article contained several admissions from IDF soldiers of killing children and committing war crimes, which were supported and encouraged by commanders…

The “Department of State Policy Provisions Act,” a bill recently introduced by the Republican Florida representative and Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Brian Mast, slips in a provision that many believe will allow Secretary of State Marco Rubio to revoke Americans’ passports for criticizing Israel…

All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-178

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”

Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.

A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.

Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!