Jaybefaunt | James Fauntleroy | Friends of Indie Left Podcast #FOIL | @Jaybefaunt @IndLeftNews @GetIndieNews

For Episode 7 of #FriendsofIndieLeft, Indie is excited to sit down with James Fauntleroy, better known as Jay Befaunt. He’s an activist and host of The JB Show on Revolutionary Blackout Network, as well as his own podcast/livestream at the Jaybefaunt channel (which just hit 1k subs on YouTube).

Livestreamed & Recorded Saturday, May 7

Watch on all our other platforms/channels here:

* Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/18009

* Odysee: https://odysee.com/Jaybefaunt-Friends-Of-Indie-Left-Ep-07-RevBlackNetwork-IndLeftNews-GetIndieNews-05072022-FOIL:77d731993ced0460c0cdef95bc9edabd51575f6c

* Facebook: https://facebook.com/279284498838444/posts/4778805202219662

* Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/IndLeftNews

* Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndLeftNews

* Telegram: https://t.me/indleftmedia

Follow/Support JB Everywhere!

* Ca$happ: https://cash.app/$JamesFauntleroy

* Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/jaybefaunt

* Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jaybefaunt

* Jaybefaunt Show

* Twitter: https://twitter.com/JaybefauntShow

* YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Kingofdreams1984

* Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1572412

* Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaybefaunt/

* Podcast: https://anchor.fm/james-fauntleroy

* Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Jaybefaunt

* Revolutionary Blackout Network

* Twitter: https://twitter.com/RevBlackNetwork

* Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/RevolutionaryBlackout

* YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV_q52WAPdc90WudBqyGSFw

* Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1511313

* Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RevolutionaryBlackout

* Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/RevBlackNetwork

* Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/RevolutionaryBlackout

* Substack:

Proud founding member of IndieNews.Network #GetINN

Where can you like, follow & support #IndependentLeftNews?

* LinkTree: http://independentleft.media

* Newsletter: https://independentleft.news

* Substack: http://leftists.today

* Discord: http://independentleft.gg

* Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndLeftNews





Get full access to Indie Media Today at www.indiemediatoday.com/subscribe