⭐ Israel Is Pushing Ahead Everywhere, All At Once: Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, Europe, The West Bank
We Need a Better Word for “Displaced”
Don’t Fall for the Regime Change Talk. Israel Is ‘Mowing the Lawn’ in Iran: Joshua Leifer, reposted from Haaretz to Israel-Palestine News
‘They Were All I Had’: Lebanese Father Buries Parents, 4 Daughters Killed by Israeli Bombing: Brett Wilkins, Common Dreams Brett Wilkins
Israel murdered 4 out of 6 members of one family in the West Bank: Mosab Abu Toha & NBC Mosab Abu Toha
Israel Expands Evacuation Orders in Lebanon, South Further Depopulated: Jason Ditz, Antiwar
Lebanon Has the Right to Defend Itself: Rania Khalek Rania Khalek
‘Of Course’: IDF Drops Case Against Soldiers Accused of Raping Palestinian Prisoner: Brett Wilkins, Common Dreams Brett Wilkins
“‘You are the real terrorists’: Belgian MP confronts Israeli ambassador”: Tee Ashby Tee Ashby
‘I Liked the House’: When Israeli Soldiers Turn Palestinian Homes into Barracks: Fayha Shalash - Ramallah, The Palestine Chronicle The Palestine Chronicle
Even the Palestinian Delegate at the UN is Getting DeBanked: Mohamad Safa
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-03-17-26?r=539iu
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
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