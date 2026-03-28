⭐ Israel Is Openly Stealing Southern Lebanon

Lebanon: Israel Unlawfully Using White Phosphorus: HRW https://www.hrw.org/news/2026/03/09/lebanon-israel-unlawfully-using-white-phosphorus

Israeli DM Orders Destruction of All Bridges Over Lebanon’s Litani River: Jason Ditz, Antiwar https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/22/israeli-dm-orders-destruction-of-all-bridges-over-lebanons-litani-river/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=israeli-dm-orders-destruction-of-all-bridges-over-lebanons-litani-river

Israel Defense Minister Deploys ‘Gaza Model’ in Lebanon, Ordering Destruction of Villages: Stephen Prager, Common Dreams https://www.commondreams.org/news/katz-gaza-model-lebanon?utm_source=Common+Dreams&utm_campaign=e703936873-Top+News+%7C+Thu.+1%2F8%2F26_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-c56d0ea580-600223311

This is what occupation looks like.: Amir Alshanti https://substack.com/@amirrelshant1/note/c-231030628?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu



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