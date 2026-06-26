⭐ Israel Has Killed 4k+ in Lebanon Since March, 1k+ Palestinians Since October, Ben Gvir's Monstrosity
Israelis Invaded Lebanon And Then Cried Victim When Their Soldiers Got Killed, And Other Notes: Caitlin Johnstone
Iran says Switzerland talks with US focus on ending war, easing sanctions, releasing frozen assets: Middle East Monitor
Israel is STILL Committing Genocide in Gaza
Israel Has Killed More Than 1,000 Palestinians in Gaza Since So-Called Ceasefire Deal Was Signed in October 2025: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar
https://news.antiwar.com/2026/06/17/israel-has-killed-more-than-1000-palestinians-in-gaza-since-so-called-ceasefire-deal-was-signed-in-october-2025/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=israel-has-killed-more-than-1000-palestinians-in-gaza-since-so-called-ceasefire-deal-was-signed-in-october-2025
Ben Gvir Says Israel Cannot Stop Destroying Houses in Southern Lebanon: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar
Lebanon Death Toll Passes 4,000 as Israel Continues Strikes: Jason Ditz: Antiwar
Why I’m returning to Switzerland after my unlawful detention: Ali Abunimah, The Electronic Intifada
Born Unequal: The West Bank
No, It’s Not “The Jews”: Bettbeat Media
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-06-23-26?r=539iu
LIVESTREAM Tonight! SpaceX IPO DEEP DIVE, Israel Killed 5,000 Palestinians and Lebanese | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 06-23-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
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