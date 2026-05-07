⭐ ICE to Deport a 10 Year Old?, World Press Freedom Day Hypocrisy, Bitcoin Las Vegas: Lightning Round!
ICE wants to deport 10 Year Old CHILD to Ecuador ALONE — a country he’s never seen: Raw America Raw America
World Press Freedom Day this past Saturday - Hypocrisy everywhere
363 journalists MURDERED by Israel
The lack of news on Gaza isn’t because the genocide is over: Assal Rad Assal Rad
Eva Bartlett exposes the day for the joke its become Eva Karene Bartlett
Huseyin Dogru is the epitome of how hypocritical the EU is Hüseyin Dogru
Let’s not forget Shireen Abu Akleh
The (not so) incredible energy over at bitcoin Las Vegas: Golden Monarch Golden Monarch
I published a bonus Read/Watch/Listen article on Monday at Indie Media Today
Next week will be a replay of the 2 halves of the Whitney Webb article Wexnerland read...
Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website! Merch link there too...
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-05-05-26?r=539iu
LIVESTREAM Tonight! Banksy WOWS, UK Press Are Israel Propagandists, Monstrous IDF Behavior | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 05-05-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
Indie’s Links:
⭐ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/indleft
⭐ IndieNewsNow: https://IndieNewsNow.com
⭐ Twitter/X: https://x.com/@IndLeftNews
INN Links:
⭐ Network Channels LinkTree: indienews.network
⭐ Network Members LinkTree: linktr.ee/innmembers
⭐ Substack: innnewsletter.com/ IndieNews Network (INN)
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)
Publisher, Indie Media Today, IndieNewsNow.com &
Producer, co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows
Founder, the Indie Media Awards
Discover the news you’re not supposed to see!
verywhere
363 journalists MURDERED by Israel
The lack of news on Gaza isn’t because the genocide is over: Assal Rad Assal Rad
Eva Bartlett exposes the day for the joke its become Eva Karene Bartlett
Huseyin Dogru is the epitome of how hypocritical the EU is Hüseyin Dogru
Let’s not forget Shireen Abu Akleh
The (not so) incredible energy over at bitcoin Las Vegas: Golden Monarch Golden Monarch
I published a bonus Read/Watch/Listen article on Monday at Indie Media Today
Next week will be a replay of the 2 halves of the Whitney Webb article Wexnerland read...
Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website! Merch link there too...
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-05-05-26?r=539iu
LIVESTREAM Tonight! Banksy WOWS, UK Press Are Israel Propagandists, Monstrous IDF Behavior | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 05-05-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
Indie’s Links:
⭐ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/indleft
⭐ IndieNewsNow: https://IndieNewsNow.com
⭐ Twitter/X: https://x.com/@IndLeftNews
INN Links:
⭐ Network Channels LinkTree: indienews.network
⭐ Network Members LinkTree: linktr.ee/innmembers
⭐ Substack: innnewsletter.com/ IndieNews Network (INN)
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)
Publisher, Indie Media Today, IndieNewsNow.com &
Producer, co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows
Founder, the Indie Media Awards
Discover the news you’re not supposed to see!