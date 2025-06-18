Indie Media Today

Don’t Forget About Gaza

A clip from How Did We Miss That (ep 164)
Indie's avatar
Indie
Jun 18, 2025

⭐ Don’t Forget About Gaza

  1. This DID NOT START 10/7/23

    1. https://x.com/odarren1/status/1932282410600689706?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

    2. https://x.com/fx1jonny/status/1932013758093602924?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

  2. Drones All Night Long

    1. https://x.com/3zat9/status/1933019478251499676?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

  3. Total Blackout on Gaza’s Internet Access

    1. https://x.com/ezzingaza/status/1933250190804128045?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

  4. Blackout by Western Media

    1. https://substack.com/@yourfavoriteguy/note/c-125662027?r=539iu

  5. Internet restored Saturday

    1. https://x.com/Mahayasir248909/status/1933957018508779679

All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-164

Hi! I’m Indie. I champion corporate-free independent media which challenges the narratives that cable & broadcast media push on behalf of advertisers.

Fiercely independent politically, anti-duopoly (or corporate UniParty).

