Comrade Misty Winston | Friends of Indie Left Podcast #FOIL | @SarcasmStardust @IndLeftNews @GetIndieNews

Originally recorded LIVE on Rokfin, YouTube, Odysee, Facebook, Telegram, Twitch & Twitter - Monday, Apr 18 at 9:30pm ET / 6:30pm PT

* Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/17258

* IndieLeft Odysee: https://odysee.com/comrade-misty-winston-friends-of-indie-left-ep-06-04182022:6c796d92f73155df2817d0d22e74728237f9faef

* IndieLeft Facebook: https://facebook.com/4730548733711976

* IndieLeft Telegram: https://t.me/indleftmedia

* IndieLeft Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/IndLeftNews

* IndieLeft Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndLeftNews

Follow/Support Misty, Action4Assange, Bitch with Comrade Misty & Facts on the Ground Everywhere!

* LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/SarcasmStardust

* TNT Radio M-F 3-6pm ET / 12-3pm PT

* Listen LIVE!: https://tntradio.live/

* Show Archives/Segments/Podcasts: https://tntradio.live/shows/misty-winston-show/

* Twitter: https://twitter.com/SarcasmStardust

* Action4Assange

* Twitter: https://twitter.com/action_4assange

* Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/A4A

* YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCasTaU6X3yCRyItNB83hnGg

* Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Action4Assange:0

* Bitch with Comrade Misty

* https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMcgyBhlswME-vqZNnJTbJA/videos

* Facts on the Ground

* Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOTG_Show

* Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/fotg

* YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FactsontheGround

* Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FOTG:9

Proud founding member of http://indienews.network #GetINN

Where can you like, follow & support #IndependentLeftNews?

* LinkTree: http://independentleft.media

* Newsletter: https://independentleft.news

* Substack: http://leftists.today

* Discord: http://independentleft.gg

* Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndLeftNews

* Bongfather Merch: https://indie-left-store.creator-spring.com/listing/the-bongfather/





Get full access to Indie Media Today at www.indiemediatoday.com/subscribe