⭐ Chaos at the Airports, Inside ICE Detention, GI Joe Kent is a Manchurian Candidate - Lightning Round!

Chaos at the Airports SET UP the ICE Infiltration: Kyle Auffray https://www.linkedin.com/posts/kyleauffray_tsa-atl-atlanta-activity-7441631880132706304-oFnm?utm_medium=ios_app&rcm=ACoAAACjR_IBGoBTgH161to39h6VweAbKEUFjTs&utm_source=social_share_video_v2&utm_campaign=copy_link

Video from Inside ICE Detention https://x.com/LongTimeHistory/status/2035149298338246798?s=20

GI Joe Kent is a Manchurian Candidate https://x.com/7SEES_/status/2034175789579620370?s=20 https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/2035094538784534847?s=20 https://x.com/angeloinchina/status/2036327650336408017?s=20 Reef & Collin covered it in-depth: https://youtu.be/4ouMd8FHHqc



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-03-24-26

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