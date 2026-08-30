⭐ AIPAC is FINALLY a Toxic Brand. They'll Likely Just Shift to Other Orgs.

AIPAC brand turns toxic as pro-Israel Republican asks lobby to stay out of Michigan race: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260824-aipac-brand-turns-toxic-as-pro-israel-republican-asks-lobby-to-stay-out-of-michigan-race/

AIPAC Loses Yet Another House Race It Poured Millions of Dollars Into: Sharon Zhang, Truthout https://truthout.org/articles/aipac-loses-yet-another-house-race-it-poured-millions-of-dollars-into/



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