Afeni! | @reddisari | Friends of Indie Left #Podcast #FOIL Ep 03 | @IndLeftNews | @GetIndieNews | #FriendsOfIndieLeft

For Episode 3 of #FriendsofIndieLeft, Indie has an in-depth conversation with universally beloved, respected content creator, activist, fire breather & an inspiration to anyone who looks closely - the glamorous, gorgeous @reddisari - Afeni!

Click above to download/listen or click below to watch the episode on our YouTube Channel (make sure to subscribe & turn on alerts!) below, keep scrolling though - many more links to follow, engage & learn!

Friends of Indie Left

Watch on YouTube or these other platforms:* Odysee: https://odysee.com/@IndLeftNews:3/afenifriends-of-indie-left-03:6* Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1290878827* Rumble: https://rumble.com/vucmpm-afeni-friends-of-indie-left-reddisari-indleftnews-getindienews.html

Please Follow/Support Afeni & some of the causes important to her: * Twitter: https://twitter.com/ReddIsAri* Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ReddIsAri* Ca$happ: $reddisari * Freedom Fighters DC: https://linktr.ee/FreedomFightersDC20 * Save the Hampton House: https://www.savethehamptonhouse.org/

Proud founding member of IndieNews.Network #GetINN

Where can you like, follow & support #IndependentLeftNews?

* LinkTree: http://independentleft.media

* Newsletter: https://independentleft.news/

* Substack: http://leftists.today

* Discord: http://independentleft.gg

* Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndLeftNews





Get full access to Indie Media Today at www.indiemediatoday.com/subscribe