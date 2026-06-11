⭐ 7 Month Old EXECUTED, Gaza Deliberately Starved, Lebanon Ceasefire REJECTED, Hussam Abu Safiya Update
Israeli study finds starvation in Gaza was result of deliberate policy: Middle East Eye
Hezbollah rejects Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement: Middle East Monitor
Dr Hussam Abu Safiya Placed in Solitary, No Reason Given: Sana Saeed & Eva Bartlett & Robina Qureshi Eva Karene Bartlett, Sana Saeed & Robina Qureshi
Four college girls, including one American citizen & two Palestinian football players, the IDF kidnapped: Asa Winstanley & Abubaker Abed Asa Winstanley & Abubaker Abed
Ms Rachel is The Best of Humanity
IDF War Criminal MURDERS 7-Month Old BABY and his mother in the West Bank: The Saviour, Assal Rad & Mondoweiss Assal Rad & Mondoweiss
https://x.com/thesaviour/status/2063219006891282547?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA
https://x.com/assalrad/status/2063295152354181441?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA
https://mondoweiss.net/2026/06/israeli-soldiers-shot-and-killed-this-palestinian-baby-in-the-west-bank/
https://x.com/AssalRad/status/2063705460214214697?s=20
Dissent in Bloom’s Video About 30,000 Palestinian Children Dissent in Bloom 🌻
The Shireen Observatory website
Israel Murders Schoolteachers too: Andy Worthington Andy Worthington
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-06-09-26?r=539iu
LIVESTREAM Tonight! 7-Month Old EXECUTED, NJ WAR ZONE, Ukraine TERRORIZES Donbass | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 06-09-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
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