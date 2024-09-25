Indie Media Today

Will It Be Too Late Before Someone Tries to Stop Israel from Murdering All Palestinians Remaining in Gaza & The West Bank?

A clip from How Did We Miss That (ep 129)
Indie's avatar
Indie
Sep 25, 2024

⭐ Will It Be Too Late Before Someone Tries to Stop Israel from Murdering All Palestinians Remaining?

Article referenced:

We Are Sleepwalking Into Dystopia: BettBeat Media: Karim, BettBeat Media, BettBeat’s Newsletter

https://bettbeat.substack.com/p/wake-up-israels-turning-our-world

BettBeat’s Newsletter
We Are Sleepwalking Into Dystopia
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew…
a year ago · 45 likes · 10 comments · BettBeat Media

All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-ep-129

Livestream Tonight! Gaza’s Babies | China War by 2027? | More De-Platforming | Teamsters: None of the Above! | @HowDidWeMissTha @GetIndieNews

Indie
·
September 22, 2024
Livestream Tonight! Gaza’s Babies | China War by 2027? | More De-Platforming | Teamsters: None of the Above! | @HowDidWeMissTha @GetIndieNews

Show Links!

Indie’s Links:

Reef’s Links:

INN Links:

Hi! I’m Indie. I champion corporate-free independent media which challenges the narratives that cable & broadcast media push on behalf of advertisers.

Fiercely independent politically, anti-duopoly (or corporate UniParty).

