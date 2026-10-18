⭐ Trump Says Quiet Part Out Loud, $6B in Crony Arms Deals, Candace O TAKEDOWN, System is #FUGAZI

“I could say the stupidest things, and you’d clap and say ‘I love you so much” - The President of the United States https://x.com/acnewsitics/status/2109027954311459227?s=20

Trump Has Granted $6B in Contracts to Arms Makers His Sons Have Invested In: Sharon Zhang, Truthout https://truthout.org/articles/trump-has-granted-6b-in-contracts-to-arms-makers-his-sons-have-invested-in/

A SCATHING Takedown of Candace Owens: It’s Ginger Theory Ginger Theory https://www.instagram.com/reels/DeVmOJBxLoN/

#FUGAZI https://www.instagram.com/reels/DeJypT5AEH6/



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-10-13-26?r=539iu

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