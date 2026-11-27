⭐ West Bank HCWs Attacks SURGE, 13 More KILLED in Gaza, $20M Palestinian Home STOLEN, 1500 Settlements

Israeli attacks on West Bank healthcare surge over 350%: report: The New Arab https://www.newarab.com/news/israeli-attacks-west-bank-healthcare-surge-over-350-report

Israel advances plans for 1,515 new settlement units in occupied West Bank: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20261123-israel-advances-plans-for-1515-new-settlement-units-in-occupied-west-bank/

Israeli settlers offer seized Palestinian home in Jerusalem’s Old City for $20 million: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20261123-israeli-settlers-offer-seized-palestinian-home-in-jerusalems-old-city-for-20-million/ https://x.com/HatsOffff/status/2124322033526046746

Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill 13 Palestinians Over Three Days: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar Dave DeCamp https://news.antiwar.com/2026/11/22/israeli-attacks-in-gaza-kill-13-palestinians-over-three-days/



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