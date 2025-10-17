Indie Media Today

Substack Outlet The Free Press SOLD for $150M. Bari Weiss heads CBS News. Bibi & Trump Order Al Jazeera PURGE?

A clip from How Did We Miss That (ep 181)
Indie's avatar
Indie
Oct 17, 2025
2
1
Share
Transcript

⭐ Substack Outlet The Free Press SOLD for $150M. Bari Weiss heads CBS News. Bibi & Trump Order Al Jazeera PURGE?

  1. Purge at Al Jazeera - Was Israel (via Trump) behind it?: Israel Palestine News

    1. https://israelpalestinenews.org/trump-netanyahu-force-qatar-to-purge-al-jazeera/

  2. The Takeover is Complete: The Free Press SOLD to Skydance for $150M: Decensored News

    Decensored News

    1. https://substack.com/@decensorednews/note/c-165015743?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

  3. I got censored by Hamish and Chris during their livestream bragging about the sale of The Free Press

    Hamish McKenzie
    Chris Best

    1. https://substack.com/@hamish/note/c-163511270?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

    2. https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday/note/c-165382830?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

    3. https://substack.com/@annaishere/note/c-165444191?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

  4. Bari Weiss Instantly Books War Mongers and Tanks CBS News Ratings for Israel: The Good Citizen

    𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙉

    1. https://substack.com/@thegoodcitizen/note/c-165085098?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

  5. WGA Urges CBS News Staffers to Not Respond to Bari Weiss Info-Seeking Memo Until Company Provides Details on Purpose of Her Email (EXCLUSIVE): Todd Spangler, Variety

    1. https://variety.com/2025/tv/news/wga-cbs-news-staffers-not-respond-bari-weiss-memo-1236546038/?ref=paydayreport.com

All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-181

Indie, IndieNews Network (INN), and Reef Breland
·
Oct 12
Tonight’s Stories:

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a "Value for Value system."
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!

Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to act as a watchdog of the mainstream media (MSM) while championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!

