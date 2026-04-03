⭐ This Week in The Sanctioned Due to Israel - Mohamad Safa, Hüseyin Dogru, Dr. Rameh Aladwan

Mohammed Safa SUSPENDS HIMSELF from the UN as Palestinian Delegate Due to Persecution https://x.com/mhdksafa/status/2037475557999280433?s=20

HUMANITARIAN EMERGENCY for journalist Hüseyin Dogru https://x.com/hussedogru/status/2037859218326180064?s=20

“We Can No Longer Feed Our Children”: Authorities Freeze Accounts of Journalist’s Wife: Raphael Schmeller, Berliner Zeitung https://x.com/hussedogru/status/2038203613567144354?s=20

Dr. Rameh Aladwan has been arrested in the UK 5 TIMES! For Tweets https://x.com/Majstar7/status/2037524987851014251?s=20 https://chuffed.org/project/dr-rahmeh-vs-the-lobby-and-the-state



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-03-31-26

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