⭐ Paramount-WBD Merger- Biggest Media Company in the World Will Be EVEN MORE Zionist Than Before

Paramount-Warner merger: Democrats and union bureaucrats clear the way for a corporate takeover: Marc Wells, WSWS https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2026/10/05/dewh-o05.html?pk_campaign=wsws-newsletter&pk_kwd=wsws-daily-newsletter

More Detail on the new co-CEO who left Mattel for 3X the Pay Package https://x.com/justinbaragona/status/2105401015298404773?s=20

Pay package of more than $46.5 million and an annual base salary of $5 million https://x.com/Variety/status/2105762103135215627?s=20



Bari Weiss Will Remain Editor-in-Chief of CBS News: JD Knapp, TheWrap https://www.thewrap.com/industry-news/business/skydance-leadership-team-paramount-warner-bros-bari-weiss-mark-thompson-james-gunn-casey-bloys/



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