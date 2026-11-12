⭐ Defining Judaism, Gaza Flooded and Bombed, Lebanon Still Being Attacked

The genocidal Israelis do not get to decide what Judiasm is and isn’t.: Molly Crabapple https://substack.com/@ayubahmad/note/c-382432618?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Israel Continues BOMBING Gaza As Floods Devastate Tents: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar https://news.antiwar.com/2026/11/08/israel-continues-bombing-gaza-as-floods-devastate-families-living-in-tents/

Palestinians don’t have “time” for (the never coming) American electoralist reform: Sana Saeed https://substack.com/@sanasaeed/note/c-383080273?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu https://substack.com/@mondoweiss/note/m-a1d7f62b-5f69-4173-9d90-fb35735edcbd

The Reality the People Surviving in Gaza are Dealing With: Rain and Wind https://www.instagram.com/reels/DfcbnkouQdG/

“This policy is intended to kill”: Eva Bartlett https://x.com/evakbartlett/status/2119329218622300473

Nothing to see, just Doctors Without Borders suspending services in the occupied West Bank: Assal Rad https://x.com/AssalRad/status/2119971881159901306?a=OFe4oeU2DwjeawJ1Ln0&s=20

As Lebanon Destruction Grows, Attacks on Equipment Complicate Reconstruction: Jason Ditz, Antiwar https://news.antiwar.com/2026/11/05/as-lebanon-destruction-grows-attacks-on-equipment-complicate-reconstruction/



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-11-10-26?r=539iu

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