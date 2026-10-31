⭐ Hebron Ethnically Cleansed, AI Targeted Palestinian Journalists, New UN Report, India BANS Dogru
Netanyahu vows collective punishment after Hebron shooting: The New Arab
This is not Gaza. This is Hebron on October 24, 2026.: Ahmed Nashwan
Israel is forcibly displacing hundreds of families from Hebron and besieging the occupied West Bank: Samira Mohyeddin
Thousands displaced as Israeli army continues offensive in West Bank’s Hebron: Middle East Monitor
How Israel used AI to relentlessly murder Palestinian journalists and their families in their homes: Andy Worthington Andy Worthington
https://andyworthington.substack.com/p/how-israel-used-ai-to-relentlessly
Full Article: https://www.andyworthington.co.uk/2026/10/21/israel-used-wheres-daddy-ai-to-relentlessly-murder-palestinian-journalists-and-their-families-in-their-homes-from-october-to-december-2023/
https://indiemediaawards.substack.com/p/andy-worthington?r=539iu
Israel Has Committed War Crimes Against Humanity. Why Isn’t It a MAJOR Headline in every News Outlet?: Assal Rad Assal Rad
You have to be sick to still defend this.: Assal Rad Assal Rad
“Israel Says It’s Targeting Hamas” - Legacy Media: Assal Rad Assal Rad
Israel CONTINUES to persecute Huseyn Dogru for journalism - this time in India: Hüseyin Dogru
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-10-29-26?r=539iu
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
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