⭐ NY Times= Garbage, Kars4Kids BANNED in CA, New Gaza Photos, Why Language Matters, War Crime Tracking
UK Cancer patient arrested for someone overhearing her and being uncomfortable: Middle East Eye & Fiona Rose Diamond
NY Times Gets Protested by Zionists for Reporting Half-Truths, Years Later Than Others: Zei Squirrel
While Zionists Deny Raping Palestinians In English, They Argue For The ‘Right To Rape’ In Hebrew.: The Dissident
Will the UK Do Anything About Sexual Abuse and Torture of Palestinians? Nope.
https://www.declassifieduk.org/sexual-abuse-of-palestinians-should-force-a-reckoning-for-the-british-government/
Language Matters: Leila Hegazy
Jake Sullivan Gaslights & Provides a Confession for the Nuremberg 2.0 Trials
Kars4Kids - A Charity front for Colonialism
“targeting Hamas”: Assal Rad
They’re Not Trying To Stop the Crimes, They’re Trying to Stop the IDF from Sharing Their Crimes on Social Media: Assal Rad
Wiping Out Villages in Lebanon: Mohamad Safa & Ryan Cristian
Gaza 2023 vs 2026: Andy Worthington
Rafah is Gone: Guy Christensen
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-05-19-26
LIVESTREAM Tonight! Flagrant Trump Profiteering, War Crime Tracking, Propagandizing Cuba | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 05-19-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
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