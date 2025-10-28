⭐ Mutilated Bodies Returned, #1 Cause of Child Deaths in 2025, Gaza Yellow Line, So Many Israeli War Crimes
PATRICK LAWRENCE: The Voices of Many Jews: Consortium News
Israel blowing up homes in Rafah, Southern Gaza, today.: Aalia Mauro
Israel returns 195 dead bodies to Gaza, many mutilated with hands bound, signs of torture: Tareq Hajjaj, Mondoweiss
Gaza Yellow Line Now More than Half of the Territory: Lee Camp
Invasions, Violations, and Abductions Across the West Bank: IMEMC News
Flotilla and Israeli jail findings. They’re saying the quiet part out loud, from someone held captive: Leila Hegzy
Welcome To Hell, Remembrances Of Time In Israeli Prison: Ed DiGiglio, Popular Resistance
Israel Has Allowed Only a Fraction of the Agreed Upon Aid To Enter Gaza: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com
Spy plane remains active in Cyprus after Gaza mission ends: Phil Miller, Declassified UK
Israeli occupation soldiers forcibly removed a Palestinian mother from her son’s grave while bulldozing an ancient Muslim cemetery
The Number One Cause of Child Death on Earth This Year: Ricky Hale, Council Estate Media
