⭐ Israel’s 1100+ Violations of the “Ceasefire”, Trump’s “Board of Peace” for Gaza? Zero Palestinians

It’s a theme for F*ck Israel (this didn’t work during the show, but here you go!) https://www.instagram.com/reel/DS5aG0ijVqF/?igsh=MTc3ZTkwMWo2d3E1dA== @norainrome Nora on Instagram: "At your service 🫡"

Israel is attempting to block both aid and solidarity through its new ban on international organizations: Jennifer Bing, Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2026/01/israel-is-attempting-to-block-both-aid-and-solidarity-through-its-new-ban-on-international-organizations/



Israeli Forces Demolish UNRWA Buildings in “Unprecedented Attack”: Sharon Zhang, Truthout https://truthout.org/articles/israeli-forces-demolish-unrwa-buildings-in-unprecedented-attack/



A War Without Headlines: Israel’s Shock-and-Awe Campaign in the West Bank: Ramzy Baroud, Antiwar https://original.antiwar.com/ramzy-baroud/2026/01/18/a-war-without-headlines-israels-shock-and-awe-campaign-in-the-west-bank/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=a-war-without-headlines-israels-shock-and-awe-campaign-in-the-west-bank



“Just random thoughts. I mean 1000 violations is a looooot, right?!”: Bisan from Gaza https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1H2jnYTXBs/?mibextid=wwXIfr



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-01-20-26-links

