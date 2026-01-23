⭐ Israel’s 1100+ Violations of the “Ceasefire”, Trump’s “Board of Peace” for Gaza? Zero Palestinians
It’s a theme for F*ck Israel (this didn’t work during the show, but here you go!)
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DS5aG0ijVqF/?igsh=MTc3ZTkwMWo2d3E1dA==Nora on Instagram: "At your service 🫡"
Israel is attempting to block both aid and solidarity through its new ban on international organizations: Jennifer Bing, Mondoweiss
Israeli Forces Demolish UNRWA Buildings in “Unprecedented Attack”: Sharon Zhang, Truthout
A War Without Headlines: Israel’s Shock-and-Awe Campaign in the West Bank: Ramzy Baroud, Antiwar
“Just random thoughts. I mean 1000 violations is a looooot, right?!”: Bisan from Gaza
I Was Expelled for Criticizing Israel, So We Took Them to Court and Fought Back: Guy Christensen
Founders of deadly GHF ‘shaping’ new US-backed administration for Gaza: Report: The Cradle
Palestinians are still being killed every day: Fiorella Isabel
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-01-20-26-links
Indie’s Links:
⭐ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/indleft
⭐ IndieNewsNow: https://IndieNewsNow.com
⭐ Twitter/X: https://x.com/@IndLeftNews
INN Links:
⭐ Network Channels LinkTree: indienews.network
⭐ Network Members LinkTree: linktr.ee/innmembers
⭐ Substack: innnewsletter.com/ IndieNews Network (INN)
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)
Publisher, Indie Media Today, IndieNewsNow.com &
Producer, co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows
Founder, the Indie Media Awards
Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!