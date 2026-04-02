⭐ Israel LEGALIZED Mass Execution, Admits to Booby Traps, EXECUTES Journalists & Medics in Lebanon

The Lie of 40 Beheaded Israeli Babies Led to the Reality of 160 Iranian girls executed with a US bomb https://www.instagram.com/p/DWeEt-ZAVe5/?igsh=MXR3ZWF2ODlnb2lwMA== @seastersjones seasters jones. on Instagram

Israeli Knesset Passes Death Penalty Bill for Palestinians: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/30/israeli-knesset-passes-death-penalty-bill-for-palestinians/?utm_source=indienewsnow.com&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=israeli-knesset-passes-death-penalty-bill-for-palestinians Mondoweiss: https://x.com/mondoweiss/status/2038671995248713819?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA Abubaker Abed: https://substack.com/@abubakerabedw/note/c-235633410?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

IDF Chief ADMITS to Booby Trapping & Sabotaging Equipment: David Miller https://x.com/Tracking_Power/status/2036846671762473102?s=20

Israel EXECUTES journalists driving in Lebanon: Klaus Marre, WhoWhatWhy https://whowhatwhy.org/international/israels-explanation-for-killing-three-journalists-in-lebanon-doesnt-add-up/

Israelis Excluding non-Jews from Bomb Shelters after Israel causes bombs by attacking Iran? https://www.instagram.com/p/DWaXGFeEpG-/



@abbyjohndaughter Abby Johnson on Instagram: "Oh no! Your ethnostate… it’s broken…

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