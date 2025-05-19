Indie Media Today

Israel Bombs Gaza AGAIN | Trump v Masses | DISGUSTING Drinking Water | Red Media CLOSES | How Did We Miss That #160

A recording from Indie's livestream, recorded May 18, 2025
May 19, 2025

Tonight’s Stories:

  • ⭐ Free Speech & Dissident Media UNDER ATTACK!

  • ⭐ More US Drinking Water CONTAMINATED!

  • ⭐ Israel’s War Crimes This Week: Bombing Gaza AGAIN, US won’t stop it AGAIN, Zikit 3 Weapons System, Murdering 12 year old Eyewitness

  • ⭐ It’s the Trump Admin, ICE & DHS vs “the masses”

All episode links found at our newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-160

How Did We Miss That? features articles written by independent journalists who routinely challenge corporate-serving narratives & counter the talking points pushed out by corporate-controlled media.

Watch new episodes LIVE Sunday nights at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on YouTube, Rumble, Kick, Twitch, Bitchute, X & Odysee. Find the podcast everywhere you listen.

co-Host Indie is:

  • ⭐ an INN co-founder

  • ⭐ Co-host of American Tradition with Jesse Jett

  • ⭐ Producer & host of INN 1-on-1

  • ⭐ Founder & Publisher of Indie Media Today Substack @IndieMediaToday

  • ⭐ Creator of the Indie Media Awards @IndieMediaAward

co-host Reef Breland is:

  • ⭐ an INN co-founder

  • INN's Technical Director

  • ⭐ Creator, co-Executive Producer, engineer & co-host of INN News

  • ⭐ Producer and co-host of Boats Smashing Into Other Boats

#SupportIndependentMedia #news #analysis #JournalismIsNotACrime #FreeMahmoudKhalil #FreeKilmarAbregoGarcia

Credits:

  • ⭐ Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie

  • ⭐ Co-Host, Producer & Technical Director: Reef Breland

  • ⭐ Thumbnails & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers

  • ⭐ Intro: BigMadCrab & Jesse Jett

  • ⭐ Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett

