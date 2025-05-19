Israel Bombs Gaza AGAIN | Trump v Masses | DISGUSTING Drinking Water | Red Media CLOSES | How Did We Miss That #160

Thank you, , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Tonight’s Stories:
⭐ Free Speech & Dissident Media UNDER ATTACK!
⭐ More US Drinking Water CONTAMINATED!
⭐ Israel’s War Crimes This Week: Bombing Gaza AGAIN, US won’t stop it AGAIN, Zikit 3 Weapons System, Murdering 12 year old Eyewitness
⭐ It’s the Trump Admin, ICE & DHS vs “the masses”
All episode links found at our newsletter: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-160
LIVESTREAM Tonight! Israel Bombs Gaza AGAIN | Trump v Masses | DISGUSTING Drinking Water | Red Media CLOSES | How Did We Miss That on INN | Starts at 10pm ET
How Did We Miss That? features articles written by independent journalists who routinely challenge corporate-serving narratives & counter the talking points pushed out by corporate-controlled media.
Watch new episodes LIVE Sunday nights at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on YouTube, Rumble, Kick, Twitch, Bitchute, X & Odysee. Find the podcast everywhere you listen.
co-Host Indie is:
⭐ an INN co-founder
⭐ Co-host of American Tradition with Jesse Jett
⭐ Producer & host of INN 1-on-1
⭐ Founder & Publisher of Indie Media Today Substack @IndieMediaToday
⭐ Creator of the Indie Media Awards @IndieMediaAward
co-host Reef Breland is:
⭐ an INN co-founder
⭐ INN's Technical Director
⭐ Creator, co-Executive Producer, engineer & co-host of INN News
⭐ Producer and co-host of Boats Smashing Into Other Boats
#SupportIndependentMedia #news #analysis #JournalismIsNotACrime #FreeMahmoudKhalil #FreeKilmarAbregoGarcia
Credits:
⭐ Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie
⭐ Co-Host, Producer & Technical Director: Reef Breland
⭐ Thumbnails & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers
⭐ Intro: BigMadCrab & Jesse Jett
⭐ Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett