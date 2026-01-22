⭐ ICE's Reign of Terror is Still Just Beginning

The Police Can’t and Won’t Protect Us From ICE: Mike Pappas and Emma Lee, Left Voice https://www.leftvoice.org/the-police-cant-and-wont-protect-us-from-ice/



‘ELITE’: The Palantir App ICE Uses to Find Neighborhoods to Raid: 404 Media & The Free Thought Project https://thefreethoughtproject.com/government-surveillance/elite-the-palantir-app-ice-uses-to-find-neighborhoods-to-raid



What happened to man brutally detained by federal agents at St. Paul gas station? Brianna Kelly, Bring Me The News https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/what-happened-to-man-brutally-detained-by-federal-agents-at-st-paul-gas-station



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-01-20-26-links

Indie’s Links:

INN Links:

