⭐ ICE's Reign of Terror is Still Just Beginning
The Police Can’t and Won’t Protect Us From ICE: Mike Pappas and Emma Lee, Left Voice
‘ELITE’: The Palantir App ICE Uses to Find Neighborhoods to Raid: 404 Media & The Free Thought Project
What happened to man brutally detained by federal agents at St. Paul gas station? Brianna Kelly, Bring Me The News
Morristown NJ - ICE Left a 6 year old girl with no parent when they arrested her dad picking up food
Another ICE Brutal Assault - on a Naturalized Citizen IN HIS HOME
Native Americans continue to be targeted by ICE
ICE Now Has Sections for U.S. Citizens at Detention Sites: Dissent in Bloom
100 Days in ICE Detention for Yaakub Vijandre - we talked about him in November: Eric Lee
Destroy Your Ring Cameras!! Flock/ICE
Want to Stop ICE? Go After Its Corporate Collaborators: Eric Blanc, Claire Sandberg, and Wes McEnany, Labor Politics
The Companies Behind ICE: Donald Shaw, Sludge
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-01-20-26-links
