⭐ ICE Turned Part of Newark, NJ Into a War Zone- Delaney Hall
Remember: Plainclothes Officers are Planted in Protests as Provacateurs: Police the Police 2.0
Cop STOLE $10k in Equipment from Journalist, Charged with 3rd Degree Theft by County Prosecutor: Mercado Media
Protesters Block Car Entering Delaney, Masked ICE Goons Come Out Aiming at Protesters to Clear the Area
Who’s right in the middle of this fight, on the right side again? Ms. Rachel
NJSocialist Was On the Scene and Has Advice
Inside the Clashes at Delaney Hall Detention Center: CrimethInc
The Fight to Close Delaney Hall Has Reignited the Movement Against ICE: Samuel Karlin, Left Voice
ICE announces it will no longer report deaths of recently released detainees.
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-06-09-26?r=539iu
LIVESTREAM Tonight! 7-Month Old EXECUTED, NJ WAR ZONE, Ukraine TERRORIZES Donbass | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 06-09-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
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