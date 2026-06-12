⭐ ICE Turned Part of Newark, NJ Into a War Zone- Delaney Hall

Remember: Plainclothes Officers are Planted in Protests as Provacateurs: Police the Police 2.0 https://x.com/PoliceThePolic1/status/2063751103020483052?s=20

Cop STOLE $10k in Equipment from Journalist, Charged with 3rd Degree Theft by County Prosecutor: Mercado Media https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1C3vi24rQ1/

Protesters Block Car Entering Delaney, Masked ICE Goons Come Out Aiming at Protesters to Clear the Area https://www.instagram.com/reels/DZQr6lmpYS6/

Who’s right in the middle of this fight, on the right side again? Ms. Rachel https://www.instagram.com/p/DZV626eM8jm/

NJSocialist Was On the Scene and Has Advice https://www.instagram.com/reel/DY_M9WbOibi/?igsh=YjhlYXE5NmMwcTVt https://www.instagram.com/reels/DZQk18Nzztb/

Inside the Clashes at Delaney Hall Detention Center: CrimethInc https://crimethinc.com/2026/06/04/inside-the-clashes-at-delaney-hall-detention-center-a-timeline-from-a-mutual-aid-volunteer

The Fight to Close Delaney Hall Has Reignited the Movement Against ICE: Samuel Karlin, Left Voice https://www.leftvoice.org/the-fight-to-close-delaney-hall-has-reignited-the-movement-against-ice/

ICE announces it will no longer report deaths of recently released detainees. https://x.com/Julesnader386/status/2063613903007797400?s=20



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-06-09-26?r=539iu

Indie’s Links:

INN Links:

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”

Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.

A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.

Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!

Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

Discover the news you’re not supposed to see!