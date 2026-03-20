⭐ False Flag Season, Q1 '26
False Flag Season, AKA Psyop Season
The Epstein Axis is set to carry out the most blatant false flag in history: Ricky, Council Estate Media
Tragedy at a Michigan temple. As usual, Israel started it. Corporate media told a different story.
What are the #polymarkets saying on this?
Stryker hit with a “cyber attack”: Matt Jay
https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday/note/c-227904555?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu
https://www.instagram.com/p/DVy2uFfDWw_/?igsh=MXRkZnRxNXd2Mmk4aQ==Matt Johansen on Instagram: "We’ve never seen this before"
The who, what, and why of the attack that has shut down Stryker’s Windows network: ARS Technica
The Cuba Distraction?: Scourge of the Spin Machine Scourge of the Spin Machine
Don’t “liberate” Iran: Robina Qureshi, Bearing Witness Robina Z Qureshi 🇵🇸🇮🇷🇱🇧
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-03-17-26?r=539iu
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
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