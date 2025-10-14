⭐ Ceasefire? Sort of.

Gazans march north again, returning to homes made of rubble: Tariq Hajjaj, Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2025/10/gazans-march-north-again-returning-to-homes-made-of-rubble/

Surveying the Devastation by Comparing Overhead Views: Gaza Notice https://x.com/gazanotice/status/1975347090961408441

Dr Hussam Abu Safiya is still not free and being tortured by the Israelis: Mosab Abu Toha Mosab Abu Toha https://substack.com/@mosababutoha/note/c-165272561?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu https://substack.com/@mouinrabbani/note/c-165194606?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

Remember What Refaat said about Israeli ceasefires: Reef Breland https://x.com/ReefBreland/status/1976172883824214361

Israel agrees to another one of those ceasefires where Israel does not cease firing: Ricky Hale, Council Estate Media Ricky Hale , Council Estate Media https://x.com/RickyHale_/status/1976638792686813264

The Israeli media is reporting on a ‘secret clause’ in the Gaza ceasefire deal that no one is talking about: Qassam Muaddi, Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2025/10/the-israeli-media-is-reporting-on-a-secret-clause-in-the-gaza-ceasefire-deal-that-no-one-is-talking-about/

It’s not a ceasefire, it’s a Pause in Genocide https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19g31Ca2hY/?mibextid=wwXIfr



