⭐ 1 Year of "Ceasefire", Bisan Owda, Surviving Genocide as a Journalist, ICC SANCTIONED, TORTURE CAMPS

Video: I’m Bisan, and I’m still surviving the genocide: Bisan Odwa, Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2026/10/video-im-bisan-and-im-still-surviving-the-genocide

Gaza’s newborns are fighting for survival in a healthcare system on the brink, three years into Israel’s genocide: Mohamed Solaimane, New Arab https://www.newarab.com/features/gazas-newborns-cling-life-after-three-years-genocide

A brief history of Israeli ceasefire violations, from 1948 until today: Jared Hillel, Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2026/10/a-brief-history-of-israeli-ceasefire-violations-from-1948-until-today/

More Receipts that Zionism ALWAYS Was About Colonialism: B.M. B.M. https://substack.com/@ireallyhateyou/note/c-358672321?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

US imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court, threatens to ‘dismantle’ it: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20261009-us-imposes-sanctions-on-international-criminal-court-threatens-to-dismantle-it/

A high-ranking Israeli official saying they “need to wipe out Gaza.”: Assal Rad Assal Rad https://x.com/AssalRad/status/2109740672224038952

Breaking News from Gaza October 12, 2026: Mosab Abu Toha Mosab Abu Toha https://substack.com/@mosababutoha/note/c-359513114?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Thousands Are Held in Israeli Torture Camps. This Is What Happens Inside: Haaretz via Israel-Palestine News https://israelpalestinenews.org/thousands-are-held-in-israeli-torture-camps-this-is-what-happens-inside/

The Denial of Torture Camps for Palestinian Prisoners Arrested Without Charge is a Western Phenomena: Healthcare Workers Against Genocide https://www.instagram.com/p/DeWaVL0DNFj/?mdxt=MW42ZnhjYWV1Z3lxaw%3D%3D



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-10-13-26?r=539iu

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