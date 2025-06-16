Indie Media Today

Indie Media Today

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

UNPROVOKED Attack on Iran by Israel & Allies | Don’t Forget About Gaza | Mahmoud Khalil | How Did We Miss That #164

A recording from Indie's live video, recorded June 15, 2025
Indie's avatar
Indie
Jun 16, 2025

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Indie in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

For the lineup of stories with links to watch on every other platform, click here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-164

LIVESTREAM Tonight! UNPROVOKED Attack on Iran by Israel & Allies | Don’t Forget About Gaza | Mahmoud Khalil | How Did We Miss That on INN | Starts at 10pm ET

Indie
·
Jun 15
LIVESTREAM Tonight! UNPROVOKED Attack on Iran by Israel & Allies | Don’t Forget About Gaza | Mahmoud Khalil | How Did We Miss That on INN | Starts at 10pm ET

Read full story

Stories:

  • ⭐ UNPROVOKED Attack on Iran by Israel & Allies, Bibi FLEES to Greece?

  • ⭐ Don’t Forget About Gaza

  • ⭐ David Miller’s exposes Zionists who secretly petitioned the Glastonbury Festival to get Kneecap dropped

  • ⭐ Mahmoud Khalil Ordered to be RELEASED from ICE Detention after 4 months - But…

Support your favorite Independent Media creators! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.” Everything we do is free to all.
We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly subscription here, if you feel you get value out of the shows & articles and want to help fund the media you want to see.
A monthly subscription on Ko-Fi helps us continue to produce quality shows & clips that challenge mainstream corporate narratives and amplify independent voices. We need your help!
Go to https://ko-fi.com/indienewsnetwork to contribute.

How Did We Miss That? features articles written by independent journalists who routinely challenge corporate-serving narratives & counter the talking points pushed out by corporate-controlled media. Watch new episodes LIVE Sunday nights at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, Twitch, Kick & X.

Co-Host
Indie
is also:

Co-Host
Reef Breland
is also:

  • INN's Technical Director

  • Co-Founder, Indie News Network

  • Executive producer, stream engineer & co-host of INN News

  • Producer and co-host of Boats Smashing Into Other Boats on INN

Credits:

  • ⭐ Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie

  • ⭐ Co-Host, Producer & Technical Director: Reef Breland

  • ⭐ Thumbnails & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers

  • ⭐ Intro: BigMadCrab & Jesse Jett

  • ⭐ Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett

Indie’s Links:

Reef’s Links:

INN Links:

  • ⭐ Network Channels:

https://indienews.network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
The Substack home of Indie News Network, a collaborative network of Independent content creators who challenge narratives. Weekly network updates, livestream alerts, original articles and more!
By IndieNews Network (INN)

Hi! I’m Indie. I champion corporate-free independent media which challenges the narratives that cable & broadcast media push on behalf of advertisers.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 IndependentLeft Media, LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture