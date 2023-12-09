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Roger Waters Can’t Get a Hotel in Uruguay, Colombia & Argentina: Guess Why? | @WSWS_Updates @RogerWaters @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @IndieMediaToday @ReefBreland

A clip from How Did We Miss That (ep 101) - watch right here on Substack or on Rumble!
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Indie
Dec 09, 2023

Reference:

All episode links found here:

Roger Waters, Julian Assange, Bellingcat Collusion, STOP K!ll!ng Journalists, Israel! | How Did We Miss That | #HDWMT 101 | Watch LIVE! Starts @ 10pm ET | @HowDidWeMissTha @GetIndieNews

Indie
·
December 3, 2023
Roger Waters, Julian Assange, Bellingcat Collusion, STOP K!ll!ng Journalists, Israel! | How Did We Miss That | #HDWMT 101 | Watch LIVE! Starts @ 10pm ET | @HowDidWeMissTha @GetIndieNews

How Did We Miss That #101 @HowDidWeMissTha | 12/3/23 @ 10pm ET / 7pm PT | @indleftnews @indiemediatoday @ReefBreland | co-Founders of Indie News Network indienews.network @GetIndieNews

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Welcome to Indie Media Today - Original articles, content from independent content creators, livestream alerts for How Did We Miss That & Indie News Network, plus the podcast home of Friends of Indie Left. All links at indieleft.media

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