Roger Waters Can’t Get a Hotel in Uruguay, Colombia & Argentina: Guess Why? | @WSWS_Updates @RogerWaters @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @IndieMediaToday @ReefBreland

Reference:
Censorship campaign against Roger Waters intensifies on his Latin American tour: Eduardo Parati, WSWS
All episode links found here:
Wherever you are, Indie is!
⭐ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/indleft
⭐ Substack:
⭐ How Did We Miss That?: https://rumble.com/c/HowDidWeMissThat
⭐ How Did We Miss That Twitter: https://twitter.com/HowDidWeMissTha
⭐ How Did We Miss That? Podcast: https://anchor.fm/independentleftnews/
⭐ How Did We Miss That? Clips & Livestreams: https://indiemediatoday.substack.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-clips-livestreams
⭐ Indie Media Awards: https://linktr.ee/indiemediaawards
Reef’s Links:
⭐ LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/reefbreland
⭐ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ReefBreland
⭐ Unofficial Jimmy Dore Discord: https://discord.gg/N2Xe3QBvM2
INN Links:
⭐ Network Channels LinkTree: https://indienews.network
⭐ Network Members LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/innmembers
⭐ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/IndieNewsNetwork
⭐ Twitter: https://twitter.com/getindienews
⭐ Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/iNN
⭐ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/indienewsnetwork/
⭐ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/indienewsnetwork
⭐ Substack: