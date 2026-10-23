⭐ Problem-Reaction-Solution; Unrest in Paris, France

A Summary of the Riot: Sovereign Media https://x.com/sov_media/status/2112272649053474970?s=20

A Shopping Mall in Paris somewhere https://x.com/BrotherRasheed/status/2111537074582978711?s=20

Police Undercover Agents Provocateur: https://x.com/ultras_antifaa/status/2111804075826180339

Narrative copy/paste spreading among Zionist supporting accounts: Ayesha De Queiroz https://x.com/ayeshadequeiroz/status/2112296641487397170?s=20

Here’s Another Take - Anti-Muslim Sentiment Being Spread as Hasbara b/c it’s More Effective than Pro-Israel Content - but it’s really about the Cost of Living: Bearded Brown Man https://x.com/BeardedBrownMa1/status/2112094633375441227?s=20

Are they Fake and Scripted? Seems Everyone Got a Tailored Narrative to Their Ideology: Asher Moses https://x.com/ashermoses/status/2111971674661003481?s=20 https://x.com/ashermoses/status/2111971677727003077?s=20 https://x.com/ashermoses/status/2111971680637837801?s=20

Here we get both sides of the narrative from one conversation between two ops: Rathbone and Ryan Dawson https://x.com/_rathbone/status/2112388621601058917?s=20 https://x.com/OffGuardian0/status/2112487836112834807?s=20

Who Benefits from Hyper-Sensationalizing Civil Unrest? Fear Mongering in Italy About Empty Shelves https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTZRb8ATBGY&pp=0gcJCTkMAYcqIYzv https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/2112294407026434505?s=20 https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/2112294409530376428?s=20



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-10-20-26?r=539iu

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