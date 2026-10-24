⭐ Problem-Reaction-Solution; Unrest in Albania

Supreme Court Burned, Parliament and Dept of Ed Stormed, Prime Minister Hiding: BladeOfTheSun https://x.com/BladeoftheS/status/2111765853611909389?s=20

Citizens Breaking Into Government Offices And Stealing Stuff: BladeOfTheSun https://x.com/BladeoftheS/status/2111235894820622833?s=20

Albanian PM condemns ‘chaos’ as violent unrest spreads: The New Arab Staff https://www.newarab.com/news/albanian-pm-condemns-chaos-violent-unrest-spreads



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