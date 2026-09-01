Skipped town and took a much needed vacation with the family, so there’s not going to be an IndieNewsNow LIVE! livestream this week.

In the meantime, there’s a TON to catch up on from the past few weeks - 4 live episodes and 24 segments to in the archive - watch here:

I also hosted a LIVE episode of American Tradition with Jesse Jett last Thursday night, with his wife Jess as special guest. https://www.youtube.com/live/D-EKH_v8kKk?si=alj_efBFOLaWGpM5&t=702

You can also catch up with Reef and Collin’s recent episodes of INN News on YouTube, which streams LIVE on Wednesday nights at 9pm ET / 6pm PT

I’m planning be live again on Sunday night with Reef for UNCENSORED Boats Smashing into Other Boats, on INN 8: The Ocho on Rumble and INNnewsletter.com on Substack (no YouTube):

As always, even when I am not around, be sure to bookmark and set IndieNewsNow.com as your homepage, it updates automatically 24/7 with new articles and videos as they publish - from over 100 vetted sources. Completely ad-free. Grab some gear at the merch store or leave a tip for the channel there too…