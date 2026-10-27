It’s almost the witching hour- and what’s scarier than the hideous face of the American empire? Join Indie & Jesse Jett for a very special Halloween episode of American Tradition!

Note: IndieNewsNow LIVE! is swapping nights with Jesse and will stream Thursday night the 29th, for THIS WEEK ONLY.

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About the Show

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Watch/listen to previous LIVE episodes of American Tradition, ad-free at our podcast site: https://www.innnewsletter.com/s/american-tradition-with-jesse-jett

American Tradition at INNnewsletter

Watch/listen to playlist episodes of the Jesse Jett American Tradition Clip Show Mixtapes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1GsMVwu7i6SYAKxLWE6rYq

Credits:

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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to act as a watchdog of the mainstream media (MSM) while championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

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