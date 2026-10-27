It’s almost the witching hour- and what’s scarier than the hideous face of the American empire? Join Indie & Jesse Jett for a very special Halloween episode of American Tradition!
Note: IndieNewsNow LIVE! is swapping nights with Jesse and will stream Thursday night the 29th, for THIS WEEK ONLY.
Watch LIVE Everywhere!
⭐ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Y_8arpseBI
⭐ Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7hg8wo-the-american-tradition-existential-terror-halloween-spooktacular-brought-to.html
⭐ INNnewsletter: https://open.substack.com/live-stream/429076?utm_source=post-publish
⭐ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fty2TUAwQzWf
⭐ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@indienews.network:7/The-American-Tradition-Existential-Terror-Halloween-Spooktacular-%28brought-to-you-by-Flock%29.-ep--78--Jesse_Jett--IndLeftNews--GetIndieNews
⭐ Twitter (X): https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1DGleVzAEoEJL
⭐ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/indienewsnetwork
⭐ Self-hosted: https://IndieNewsNow.com/live
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About the Show
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
Watch/listen to previous LIVE episodes of American Tradition, ad-free at our podcast site: https://www.innnewsletter.com/s/american-tradition-with-jesse-jett
Watch/listen to playlist episodes of the Jesse Jett American Tradition Clip Show Mixtapes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1GsMVwu7i6SYAKxLWE6rYq
Credits:
⭐ Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie Jesse Jett
⭐ Stream Engineer: Indie
⭐ Artwork: BigMadCrab, Indie & Zago Brothers Mad Crab, Lucio Zago
⭐ Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl Reef Breland
⭐ An Indie News Network Production IndieNews Network (INN)
Follow Jesse! Support his Bandcamp:
Indie’s Links:
⭐ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/indleft
⭐ Indie Media Awards: https://linktr.ee/indiemediaawards
INN Links:
⭐ Network Channels: https://indienews.network
⭐ News Aggregator/Merch: https://indienewsnow.com
⭐ Substack Newsletter: INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to act as a watchdog of the mainstream media (MSM) while championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)
Publisher, Indie Media Today, IndieNewsNow & INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
Producer, co-host, livestream engineer & video editor of multiple shows
Founder, the Indie Media Awards
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