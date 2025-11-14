We’re dusting off #NobodyWantsToWorkAnymore again - LIVE tonight!

Join Indie and Snow Himbo LIVE tonight (Thursday, Nov 13, 2025) on

at 10pm ET / 7pm CT

Stories:

- Layoffs everywhere

- Canadian Post STRIKE!

- What is the HIRE Act?

- Future-proofing your career

About the Show

“Nobody Wants to Work Anymore,” an INN EXCLUSIVE podcast, is hosted by Indie and Snow Himbo. They analyze the 2025 job market from a worker’s perspective, offering guidance on getting hired and staying employed. The show critiques corporate power and questions union bosses, advocating for true worker solidarity.

Watch new episodes LIVE Thursday nights at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, Twitch, Kick, X, Substack and IndieNewsNow.

Podcast

Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to act as a watchdog of the mainstream media (MSM) while championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!