Leftists Today - 9/1 Early Edition Top Articles & Videos
Featuring: Fred Hampton Leftists, Robert Durden, Blue Moon, Red Wine, Randy Credico, Steven Donziger, Richard Medhurst, The Texas Tribune, WSWS, Glenn Greenwald, Lauren Elizabeth + more!
The early Wednesday, 9/1 Leftists.today is here, summarizing the top articles & videos in today's early IndependentLeft.news.
Top Videos:
International Leftist Coalition 2: Afghanistan Fallout | Tulsi's Terrible Take w/ Karim & Peter from BettBeat Media: Fred Hampton Leftists (1:18:40)
Hurricane Ida pummels New Orleans and Lake Tahoe is on fire yet Joe Biden ignores Climate Change…: Robert Durden, Political Fight Club (14:03)
Local Politics, War & Public Health with Black in the Empire: Blue Moon, Red Wine (1:23:24)
Live on. the Fly: Steven Donziger part 2: Randy Credico (16:26)
Terrorist attacks in Kabul | The Communiqué with Richard Medhurst via World Politics (25:00)
Top Headlines:
Texas law banning abortion as early as six weeks goes into effect as the U.S. Supreme Court takes no action: Neelam Bohra, The Texas Tribune
Hurricane Ida devastates central Gulf Coast, continues to bring heavy rain across mid-Atlantic: Trévon Austin, WSWS
Hurricane Ida affecting tribes: Indian Country Today
Ben Rhodes' Book Proves Obama Officials' Lies, and His Own, About Edward Snowden and Russia: Glenn Greenwald
The Goal Was Never to “Win” in Afghanistan.: Lauren Elizabeth
independentleft.media
