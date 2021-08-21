Leftists Today - 8/21 Early Edition Top Articles & Videos
Top Videos:
🏖️ Max Blumenthal | From Afghanistan to Assange to the spawning vaccine-passport regime: Facts on the Ground w/ Jesse Zurawell & Misty Winston (35:07)
🏖️ RACISM IN REAL ESTATE: Sabby Sabs, Fred Hampton Leftists (1:00:55)
🏖️ PayPal & ADL Join Together In New Censorship Campaign: Richard Medhurst (9:48)
🏖️ The U.S. Military Poverty Draft Explained: w/ Assal Rad, Karim, Josanna Vaz & Peter: Nick @SocialistMMA & Afeni @reddisari, Fred Hampton Leftists (9:19)
🏖️ Twitter Enables People To Censor EACH OTHER!!: The Jimmy Dore Show (11:01)
Top Headlines:
🏖️ Judge rules California’s gig worker law is unconstitutional: Jon Parton, Courthouse News
🏖️ Chicago Nabisco workers join strike in four US states: James Martin, WSWS
🏖️ Five Ways the U.S. Created and Prolonged the Afghan Crisis: Zoltan Grossman, CounterPunch
🏖️ 48% of Americans Want the Government To Restrict Misinformation on Social Media: Robby Soave, Reason Magazine
🏖️ John Deere announces $1.6 billion in third quarter profits: enough to pay every UAW-Deere worker $160,000: George Gallanis, WSWS
