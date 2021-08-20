Leftists Today - 8/20 Early Edition Top Articles & Videos
FEATURING: FRED HAMPTON LEFTISTS, ALAN MACLEOD ON FACTS ON THE GROUND, RICHARD MEDHURST, THE CONVO COUCH, KATIE HALPER, WSWS, VANESSA BEELEY, COMMONDREAMS, A REUTERS EXCLUSIVE ON THE 1/6 RIOT + MORE!
A new group of stories in the early Friday 8/20 Leftists.today, summarizing the Top 10 articles & videos in today's early IndependentLeft.news - your #1 source for ALL the best content on the political left in ONE place, free from corporate advertiser influence! Perspectives legacy media doesn't want you to hear. #IndependentLeftTop5 #SupportIndependentMedia #M4M4ALL #news #analysis #leftists #FreeAssangeNOW #directaction #mutualaid #FreeCommanderX
Top Videos:
🏖️ International Leftist Coalition w/ Assal Rad, Karim, Josanna Vaz & Peter: Nick @SocialistMMA & Afeni @reddisari, Fred Hampton Leftists (1:59:16)
🏖️ Alan MacLeod | Creative Associates International: shady 'NGO' expert in 'intersectional imperialism’: Facts on the Ground w/ Jesse Zurawell & Misty Winston (1:01:09)
🏖️ US, Taliban & "Human Rights" | Richard Medhurst for RT: Richard Medhurst for RT News (5:26)
🏖️ U.S Gave Millions to Taliban & Left Them Military Surveillance Weapons: The Convo Couch w/ Craig “Pasta” Jardula & Fiorella Isabel (32:44)
🏖️ Cuomo's Replacement + #MeToo's Future With Assembly Member Ron Kim, Jack Allison & Pramilla Malick: Katie Halper (2:31:00)
Top Headlines:
🏖️ Man surrenders to police after stand-off over bomb threat near US Capitol: Trévon Austin, WSWS
🏖️ EXCLUSIVE FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated-sources: Mark Hosenbakk & Sarah N. Lynch, Reuters
🏖️ 6 Questions we NEED to ask about Afghanistan: Vanessa Beeley, The Wall Will Fall
🏖️ Opinion | How California's Top Democrats Paved the Way for a Republican Governor This Fall: Norman Solomon, CommonDreams
🏖️ Deere workers speak out as they gear up for contract battle: Marcus Day & George Gallanis, WSWS
Please ❤️/👍/share/follow/subscribe on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram/YouTube/Odysee/Vimeo/Substack/Telegram/Email🐦
Find all our links at independentleft.media
Where can you like, follow & support #IndependentLeftNews?
🏖️ LinkTree: http://independentleft.media
🏖️ Newsletter: https://independentleft.news/
🏖️ Substack: http://leftists.today/
🏖️ Discord: http://independentleft.gg/
🏖️ Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndLeftNews
🏖️ Facebook Page: https://www.fb.com/indleftnews/
🏖️ Facebook Group: https://www.fb.com/groups/indleftnewsFans
🏖️ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indleftnews
🏖️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/indleftnews
🏖️ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@IndLeftNews
🏖️ Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/IndLeftNews
🏖️ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/IndLeftNews
🏖️ Telegram: https://t.me/indleftmedia
🏖️ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IndLeftNews/
🏖️ Paypal: https://paypal.me/indleftnews
🏖️ Ca$happ: https://cash.app/$indleftnews
🏖️ BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/indleftnews
🏖️ Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/indleftnews/