#PandoraLeaks, #FacebookWhistleblower, Scott Horton dresses down Bill Kristol, #FuelShortage in UK Due to Trucker Shortage, Seattle Carpenters' Union wants a deal - carpenters want a better deal! +
Leftists Today - 10/7 Early Edition Top Videos & Articles
Good morning, campers! Time for the early Thursday, 10/7 Leftists.today, summarizing the top content from around the web in today's early IndependentLeft.news. Ad-free perspectives that the mega-corporate-controlled media (propaganda) doesn't want you to hear. Breaking their narratives one at a time… It’s your #1 source for ALL the best content on the political left in ONE place, free from corporate advertiser influence! #SupportIndependentMedia #M4M4ALL #news #analysis #leftists #GeneralStrike #FreeAssangeNOW #directaction #mutualaid #FreeCommanderX #FreeJonathanWall
Top Videos:
Pandora Papers Leak Coincided with Facebook Shutdown and Whistleblower w/ Kahmali Rose & Robert Durden: Franc Analysis (9:43)
US Congress plots regime change against Nicaragua's leftist Sandinista government: Benjamin Norton, Propaganda Today, The Grayzone (16:20)
UK Truck Diver Shortage Leaves Fuel Stations Empty [react] - a clip from How Did We Miss That? Ep 06: Independent Left News (7:55)
International Leftist Coalition - The Sexual Oppression of the Catholic Church and Ruling Class: w/ Nick @SocialistMMA, Peter, Karim BettBeat Media & Josanna, Fred Hampton Leftists (1:05:24)
Neocon Iraq War architect Bill Kristol destroyed in debate with anti-war writer Scott Horton: The Grayzone (18:49)
Top Headlines:
Carpenters union attempt to shut down Washington state strike, push through sellout deal: Julio Patron, WSWS
Through the States: Walter Carpenter & Jen Nye via Georgia Davenport
[VIDEO] 'Our healthcare system is violence' & we don't need to be polite about it by @eliascepeda: Elias Cepeda, Deconstructing Consent
The growing strike movement in the United States and the case for rank-and-file committees: The growing strike movement in the United States and the case for rank-and-file committees: Tom Hall, WSWS
Key US Witness Against Assange Arrested in Iceland: Joe Lauria, Consortium News
