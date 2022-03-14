Are There #Biolabs? Or Not? | 3 Days of a National #MedicareForAll Online Summit Wraps Today! | TikTokkers meet with White House Staff | Latin America REJECTING U.S. Assistance? + much more!
3/13/22 leftists.today Top Videos & Articles | Leftists Today by Independent Left News | @indleftnews | indieleft.news | Founding member of the Indie News Network indienews.network @GetIndieNews
Finish out this crazy week with the 3/13 Leftists.today! Even more stories & videos at independentleft.news!
Top Videos:
🌳 Yes, Ukraine DOES Have Biolabs - Admits US Government. w/ Glenn Greenwald: The Jimmy Dore Show (30:50)
🌳 Our Healthcare System in Crisis: National Single-Payer Summit 2022 Sun Mar 13 #NIM4Asummit Day 3 #M4M4ALL: Indie News Network (8:10:15)
🌳 Ukraine Russia Conflict with Special Guest Fiorella Isabel: The Political Matrix (2:57:12)
🌳 CRINGE! White House Recruits TikTokers to Spread Anti-Russian Propaganda: Richard Medhurst (20:57)
🌳 Yay!! for Workers at REI NYC & Starbucks Mesa! | (react) a clip from How Did We Miss That? Ep 27: Independent Left News (11:59)
🌳 Garland Nixon Joins Revolutionary Blackout LIVE: Nick @SocialistMMA (1:36:51)
Top Headlines:
🌳 Co-Hosting #NIM4ALLsummit on all our channels! Watch all the coverage from this weekend! @M4M4ALL: Independent Left News
🌳 Lula Gains Access To US/Lava Jato Partnership Info: Brian Mier, Brasil Wire via PopularResistance
🌳 Latin America is Rejecting U.S. Assistance: Kawsachun News
🌳 Long banned in Ontario, private hospitals could soon reappear: Linda McQuaig, Rabble.ca
🌳 How psychological theories are, again, being misused to justify Europe’s severe racism problem: Karim, BettBeat’s Newsletter BettBeat Media
🌳 Did Nuland/Biden/Sullivan Stoke Ukraine Crisis? A conversation with Robert Scheer: Ray McGovern
