Mama bear #Pelosi checks on Republican staff on January 6 | Unsafe School Reopenings Aren’t About Kids. They’re About Capitalist Profits | #JulianAssange, Torture, the Ruling Class & Censorship + more
Top Videos:
❄️ Mama bear Nancy Pelosi checks on Kevin McCarthy’s staff on January 6: Banks Sisters (6:32)
❄️ Kit Cabello joins Jaybefaunt: (1:13:08)
❄️ Live Panel: Biden & Harris Approval DOWN | Jan 6 Narrative | Biden's Scary Speech | More! w/ Marcus Cage & Shadowbanned Refugee (3:31:10)
❄️ International Leftist Coalition - Danny Haiphong, BettBeat Media: Revolutionary Blackout (1:23:43)
❄️ Everybody is going to get the Rona! YouTuber C19 outbreak!: The ‘Debate Me’ Channel (12:26)
Top Headlines:
❄️ Unsafe School Reopenings Aren’t About Kids. They’re About Capitalist Profits. - Tatiana Cozzarelli, Left Voice
❄️ Opinion | What's Next for Corporate Democrat Plotters? Voting Rights: Thom Hartmann via CommonDreams
❄️ WATCH: Craig Murray, Roger Waters & Randy Credico on Julian Assange, Torture, the Ruling Class & Censorship: Cosortium News
❄️ Economist Michael Hudson explains inflation crisis and Fed's secretive $4.5 trillion bank bailout: Benjamin Norton
❄️ 'Intentional, Criminal Act': Fire That Destroyed Tennessee Planned Parenthood Clinic Was Arson: Jessica Corbett, CommonDreams
❄️ Kazakhstan Revolts Against Income Inequality: Valera Voce, The Mountain
