Kyle Anzalone | Matt Kennard | BettBeat Media | Andy Worthington | What to Watch

Kyle Anzalone | Matt Kennard | BettBeat Media | Andy Worthington

A clip from How Did We Miss That (ep 136)
Nov 28, 2024

Articles/videos referenced:

⭐ What to Watch

Kyle Anzalone Launched a new show & channel! Kyle Anzalone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBN2Pw4YUfo

Matt Kennard sat down with Karim from BettBeat Media in a MUST SEE conversation. Matt Kennard & Karim from BettBeat Media - BettBeat Media

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmQY-ddhYAo

New Article from The Dissident: Trump's Cabinet Picks Show He Is Israel First The Dissident

https://the307.substack.com/p/trumps-cabinet-picks-show-he-is-israel

The Dissident
Trump's Cabinet Picks Show He Is Israel First
A leaked document from 2008 proved that the investment firm “Citigroup” chose Obama’s cabinet when he was elected president. Citigroup was a large donor to the Obama campaign and they needed to get some return on their investment once he was elected. As the “World Socialist Website” reported…
Read more
a year ago · 66 likes · 22 comments · The Dissident

Andy Worthington started a Newsletter! Andy Worthington at Andy Worthington’s Substack

https://andyworthington.substack.com/p/my-first-weekly-newsletter

Andy Worthington’s Substack
My first weekly newsletter
Welcome to my first weekly newsletter here on Substack, where I’ll be providing links to my writing — largely about Guantánamo, but also about climate collapse, and, for the last 14 months, about Israel’s genocide in Gaza — as well as my campaigning for Guantánamo’s closure, and my protest music with my band The Four Fathers…
Read more
a year ago · 4 likes · Andy Worthington

GoFundMe for Chanda - she still needs our support!

All network activity daily & weekly at: https://www.innnewsletter.com/

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
The newsletter home of Indie News Network, a collaborative network of Independent content creators who challenge narratives. Weekly network updates, livestream alerts, original articles and more!
By IndieNews Network (INN)

All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-ep-136

I'm Indie. I champion corporate-free independent media which challenges the narratives that cable & broadcast media push on behalf of advertisers. Fiercely independent politically, anti-duopoly (or corporate UniParty).

Fiercely independent politically, anti-duopoly (or corporate UniParty).

