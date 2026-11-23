Jensen Huang has been reinstated as CEO & Chairman of NVIDIA

The Prodigal Son’s Triumphant Return

He’s baaaaack! This is obviously a ”BREAKING NEWS” ongoing situation, but NVIDIA announced this morning that Jensen Huang has been reinstated to his previous roles. No harm, no foul, right? Let’s just pretend the last 3 weeks never happened, shall we? Of course not. There are SO many factors involved in what happened and why he’s back today. Let’s look at them and try to predict where it all goes.

No Business Continuity Plan or Named Successor? A Recipe for Disaster

How did the largest publicly traded company in the world not have a Business Continuity Plan? The handling of appointing the interim CEO showed a massive vulnerability that only one person was perceived to be leading the vision of products that gave the market confidence, which is stunning given that the company was worth $5T. The uncertainty of how to proceed and vacuum created around the CEO role. Look for that to be remedied alongside his return.

Seems like they were searching for a director of business continuity last summer - wonder if they hired anyone?

Here’s a take from the business world:

What Nvidia’s CEO Exit Teaches Every Founder About Succession Planning: 4 Lessons From Business Leaders: The Silicon Review

Was Huang Planning to Start a Rival Chipmaker & Possibly Raid His Old Firm?

This past Thursday, since he was unemployed at the time, Jensen held a press conference and hinted at starting a rival chipmaker from scratch, indicating $50B in financing lined up already. That likely freaked the board out into taking action. Seems like they were worried that he could take his vision and connections across the street and put them all right out of business within a decade.

More Indication of Panic at NVIDIA - Raises & Equity

It feels very much like the NVIDIA Board was panicking at the outster of Huang, offering raises & increased equity to retain Huang-loyal employees who may havve already been looking for the door.

Investors Saw Their Profits MELTING AWAY & Portfolios Crashing

The broader investor market reacted HORRIBLY to the NVIDIA board’s decision-making and moves post-resignation.

The stock closed at $213/share on October 29, when the accusation was first made

The day after he resigned, Monday, November 2, the stock dropped to $202/share at closing

A steady decline in investor confidence, and along with it, the share price, happened over the following 3 weeks.

On Friday, November 20, the stock dropped even further to $125/share - a 48% drop - amidst a BUNCH of systems failures

Post-announcement, the stock took an immediate 33% bounce back to $165/share on Monday, November 23.

Chinese Espionage Story Is NOT Holding Up

Last week, as I reported on IndieNewsNow LIVE, Ricky Hale at Anti-Imperialist News had it right that no charges had been filed, nor had any arrests been made in the “Chinese Espionage” story. This was allegedly the reason the board kicked him out. If it doesn’t hold up, their justification for his ouster looks substantially weaker.

Read Ricky’s article for yourself - I read it in full last week on the podcast.

x

Trump Personally Intervened on Jensen Huang’s Behalf

Donald Trump personally intervened, which further confirmed to me that there was likely no substance to the accusation from the State Department, based on an older, altered CIA report. It would be unusual for the President of the United States to lobby on behalf of the CEO if he KNEW there were legitimate concerns about his relationship with Alice Huang.

Remember that we reported last week on IndieNewsNow LIVE from Kyle Anzalone of Antiwar.com that “Rubio Rewrote Intelligence About Jensen Huang’s Affair”

An Overzealous Board Member?

How much of this can be attributable to an overzealous board Member?: Yuri Bezmenov Yuri Bezmenov thinks it’s more than most people realize, and that this person has a history of being a corporate wrecker.

What Happens Now?

The market seems to be reacting positively on Day 1 to his return, but there are much larger market factors at play, including:

the systems failures that continue to happen

the war in Iran where the threat of the transoceanic Internet could be cut

the now-launched IPO of Anthropic

the increased short selling activity of the “hyperscalers”

the planned IPO of OpenAI

the crashing of Oracle due to its debt

I think, for sure, the company immediately starts to implement a real Business Continuity Plan - so both investors and employees feel confident that, heaven forbid Jensen were no longer around, we would not see a repeat performance of the past 3 weeks. He’s not a young guy, he’s 63, going to be 64 in February.

I predict that the company, and the board, will eventually land on former Mellanox co-founder Eyal Waldman as the eventual successor because he’s already plugged into everything NVIDIA (unlike the Apple guy Johnny Srouji) and has led a company as its CEO before, unlike Michael Kagan, current NVIDIA CTO. This, from the Council Estate article linked above:

https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/did-israel-just-coup-nvidia

Is this one move going to be enough to cauterize the bleed from the tech and AI world?

More from Ricky and Council Estate today: The ousting of Jensen Huang at Nvidia was the most embarrassing failed coup ever

What do you think? Share in the comments and on social media.

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”

Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.

A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.

Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!

Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

Discover the news you’re not supposed to see!