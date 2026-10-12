⭐ Israel's Unhealthy Influence Over (Many) American Jews and Democrats via J Street

American Jews’ continued support for Israel is very bad for Jews. We must wake up.: Philip Weiss, Mondoweiss Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2026/09/american-jews-continued-support-for-israel-is-very-bad-for-jews-we-must-wake-up/

J Street is trying to rescue Zionism in the battle over Israel’s future in the Democratic Party: Mitchell Plitnick, Mondoweiss Mitchell Plitnick, Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2026/10/j-street-is-trying-to-rescue-zionism-in-the-battle-over-israels-future-in-the-democratic-party/



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